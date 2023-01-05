Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan department stores recover from COVID pandemic

Revenue for 2022 likely to exceed 2019 figures

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/05 17:28
Department stores saw their revenue in 2022 return to levels as high or even higher than before the COVID pandemic. 

Department stores saw their revenue in 2022 return to levels as high or even higher than before the COVID pandemic.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Department stores are on course for higher revenue in 2022 than in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Thursday (Jan. 5).

The total revenue for the period from January through November last year reached NT$353.7 billion ($11.52 billion), compared to the NT$323.5 billion recorded for the same period in 2019, the Liberty Times reported. The 2022 figure did not include the month of December, when department stores should have benefited from the reopening of Taiwan’s borders to tourists and from year-end shopping sprees.

During 2020 and 2021, department stores saw their revenue decline amid the expansion of COVID, as the government imposed temporary restrictions on travel and eating out.

The MOEA described department stores as an important indicator of the level of private consumption and the health of the retail sector. Total revenue for the stores in 2022 was likely to have set a record, the MOEA data showed.
department stores
retail
private consumption
Ministry of Economic Affairs
ＭOEA
post-COVID era
post-COVID recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan passport issue to take 6 days amid post-COVID rush
Taiwan passport issue to take 6 days amid post-COVID rush
2022/12/27 15:06
Taiwan's online bookstore giant settles dispute with cleaning lady
Taiwan's online bookstore giant settles dispute with cleaning lady
2022/12/25 10:17
Half of foreign visitors in Japan’s Okinawa come from Taiwan
Half of foreign visitors in Japan’s Okinawa come from Taiwan
2022/12/24 20:41
Uniqlo Taiwan makes 'baseless' theft accusation against customer
Uniqlo Taiwan makes 'baseless' theft accusation against customer
2022/12/15 20:41
Taiwan reports 10,000 passport applications per day
Taiwan reports 10,000 passport applications per day
2022/12/15 15:16