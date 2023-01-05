US to send delegation to Taiwan for 2nd round of trade talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the United States said on Wednesday (Jan. 4) they will carry out a second negotiating round for trade talks in Taipei from Jan. 14-17.

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the American delegation will be led by Assistant United States Trade Representative Terry McCartin and will include representatives from several other U.S. government agencies. Meanwhile, deputy trade representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) will lead Taiwan’s delegation, according to CNA.

A U.S. official cited by the Financial Times said the American delegation would be traveling on a commercial aircraft and was in contact with the state department about security arrangements as was standard protocol.

The talks are being held under U.S.-Taiwan Trade Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which was announced on June 1, 2022. The first round of talks under the initiative was held in New York on Nov. 8-9, 2022.

The negotiations between Taipei and Washington are aimed at reaching agreements on trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, anti-corruption standards, enhancing trade between small and medium businesses, deepening agricultural trade, and robust labor and environmental standards. They are also meant to address distortive practices of state-owned enterprises and non-market policies and practices, according to the USTR.

The trade negotiations are being carried out in accordance with the one China policy of the U.S., which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.