Pope Francis to lead Benedict's funeral

Pope Benedict XVI will be laid to rest on Thursday, after an unprecedented funeral that will be presided over by his successor, Pope Francis.

Francis will celebrate the Mass in St. Peter's Square before his German-born predecessor is buried in the papal tombs beneath St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in Rome on Saturday, aged 95.

Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, became the first German pope in centuries when he was elected in 2005.

In 2013, he became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, citing his frail health. His eight-year tenure was marred by the fallout from the global sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church.

What will happen at the funeral?

The body of the former pope has laid in state for three days.

People began gathering outside the basilica at dawn on Monday before the doors opened. Thousands were allowed to view the body and pay their respects for several hours.

On Wednesday evening, his body was moved into a cypress coffin, to prepare him for the funeral, which is expected to be attended by around 100,000 people, including heads of state and government, European royals and 3,700 members of the clergy.

Benedict will be interred in the Vatican Grottoes, a site underneath St. Peter's Basilica that houses some 90 deceased popes. These included the remains of his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, until his tomb was moved into the main part of the basilica after he was beatified, or turned into a saint by the Church.

Benedict's funeral will be marked in his home country with church bells ringing at 11 a.m local time (1000 GMT/UTC). German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend the funeral.

