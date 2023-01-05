Rare north Taiwan earthquake shocks locals, thought to be explosion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rare magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred in Yangmei District, Taoyuan on Thursday morning (Jan. 5), confusing locals into thinking it was an explosion.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the quake occurred at 8:15 a.m. Its epicenter was 17.1 kilometers west-southwest of Taoyuan City Hall, at a shallow focal depth of 5 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Taoyuan City and a 1 in Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County.

While no injuries or damage have been reported, the incident came as a shock to residents in Taoyuan as it was rare for earthquakes to occur locally. They took to social media to share that they felt a “sinking” feeling along with a loud “boom.”

UDN cited Taoyuan Police Department’s Yangmei Precinct as saying it received a report about an explosion that shook an entire building. When the police arrived at the building and interviewed the security guard, they were told the boom did not come from the building and that everything was fine.

The police deduced that the individual’s report was in fact about the earthquake as it was being reported on the news when they interviewed the security guard.

Other locals were cited as saying in a group that the earthquake felt like “an underground explosion that caused the building to shake up and down rapidly.” An unnamed Zhongli resident told UDN that they had been asleep at the time of the quake and were shaken awake with the impression that China had launched an attack.

Liberty Times cited CWB Seismological Center head Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) as saying that the earthquake may be the result of activity at the Hukou Fault, which only sees a quake every 7-10 years on average. As the fault’s mild, infrequent earthquakes allow the terrain on the surface to be eroded, which hides geological evidence, it is difficult to define the fault’s range.

Chen added that there should not be aftershocks after Thursday morning’s earthquake.