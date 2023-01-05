Jumpstart the New Year With Up to 80% in Savings on iShopChangi’s Deals!

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with iShopChangi as you enjoy great savings all throughout January 2023 with a weekly themed set of deals to jump on.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 January 2023 - Spanning the months of January to February, hop on down to iShopChangi for amazing weekly deals as it welcomes the Year of the Rabbit. With exciting deals on

wines & spirits

,

beauty

,

electronics

and more for both travellers and non-travellers, kickstart the new year with great savings with iShopChangi.

Leap for Joy With these Amazing iShopChangi Sitewide Vouchers

From January to February, iShopChangi has exciting Chinese New Year (CNY) themed sitewide vouchers to grab all that your heart desires at a bargain. Extending to a wide range of products, enjoy CNY staples like the

New Moon South Africa Abalone Bundle Deal

, retailing now at S$148, a 46% discount from its usual price of S$274.80. Have an easier time in the kitchen this CNY when cooking for loved ones with the

Mayer 3.5L Digital Air Fryer

, which now retails at S$88, a 58% off from its usual price of S$209. Alternatively, get the best gifts for visitation this year from iShopChangi!

The Trulife Premium Bird’s Nest With Rock Sugar 10 Pack Gift Set

is not only a great way to impress hosts but also a steal at just S$48.80, a 40% off the usual price of S$80.90! Access these deals and more by simply locking in the following discount codes below at checkout.

CNY (Sitewide vouchers)



From 3 Jan – 5 Feb:



12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50. Use Code: <CNYHUAT12>



15% off* a min. spend of S$350 capped at S$100. Use Code: <CNYHUAT15>



CNY Gifting and Last Dash Flash Sale



From 11 – 15 Jan and 20 – 24 Jan:



20% off* with a min. spend of $800 capped at $200. Use Code: <CNYFLASH20>





Ramp Up with these Deals for the Coming Year and Festivities

This festive season, relish the weekly themed deals with iShopChangi, with each week taking you through the different aspects of CNY traditions.

Beginning with Reunion Essentials (week of 2 Jan to 8 Jan), look forward to get-together must-haves like the

PowerPac Bear Steamboat with BBQ Grill, 2 in 1 Multi Cooker

. Retailing at S$78, a 63% discount off the usual price of S$209, this duo-cooking steamboat will surely be a treat with the variety of cooking options it offers. The

Barton & Guestier B&G Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Bundle of 6

, retailing at S$142, a 30% off the usual price of S$204, will also be a great addition to reunion parties with not only great flavour, but volume too.

From 9 to 15 Jan, expect amazing deals on spring cleaning essentials, such as electronics from the versatile PowerPac. Refresh the air and your senses with the

PowerPac X Bear 2-in-1 Humidifier & Water Air Purifier 5L Large Capacity Desktop Dual Purification Aroma Diffuser

. Retailing at S$32.90, a 67% off the usual price of $99, it will be certain to freshen up any home for visitors! The

PowerPac Handheld Garment Steamer

will be a great addition to your festivity preparation essentials. Now retailing at just S$19.90, it is 64% off its usual price of S$55.90!

With the CNY festivities fast approaching, iShopChangi has dedicated the last two weeks’ deals to festive gifts. From 16 Jan to 22 Jan and 23 Jan to 29 Jan, look forward to gift sets like

Kinohimitsu [Bundle of 2] Essence of Chicken Gift Sets of 8

retailing at S$35.80, 40% off the usual price of S$59.80, and the

Ést.Lab Glowing ést.perience Kit On-The-Go

retailing at S$79.00, a 15% off the usual price of S$93. Gifted separately or together, these items are sure to have you feeling or looking great for the coming festivities!

Hop into the New Year

New travelling and non-travelling users of

iShopChangi

will get a warm welcome with S$20 off with a minimum of S$79 spent. From 3 Jan to 5 Feb, simply use the code

<ISCNEW20>

to enjoy more savings on iShopChangi’s wide selection of brands.

Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before flying, and pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across the departure and arrival halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Till 31 January, travellers can also enjoy 20% off when carting out, with no minimum spend, capped at S$20, with the code <REVENGE20>.

Non-travellers can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a local residential address for delivery.

New registrants to

Changi Pay

can also enjoy an exclusive S$5 welcome voucher.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.





