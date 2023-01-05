Taiwan local COVID cases rise by 13% to 31,514

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 5) announced 31,514 local COVID cases, a 13% increase from the same day last week.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 436 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,979,699. The 45 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,383.

Local cases

The local cases included 13,976 males, 17,088 females, and 14 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 45 deaths announced on Thursday were 22 males and 23 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 42 had a history of chronic disease, and 28 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 436 imported cases included 255 males and 181 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of the 1,141 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 3, 937 tested negative for COVID, while 204 tested positive, representing 17.9%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,979,699 cases, of which 8,938,003 were local and 41,642 were imported. So far, 15,383 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.