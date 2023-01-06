Interior design firm celebrates 50-year anniversary with beach cleaning in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Steven Leach Group (SL+A) celebrated its 50th anniversary, its Taipei office organized a beach cleaning event at Wanli, New Taipei on Nov. 25.

The company worked with HiiN Studio to further ocean protection through education, beach cleaning and raising awareness about the importance of reducing waste at the source. HiiN Studio CEO Chen Jen-ping (陳人平) said, “Beach cleaning is already the final stage of environmental protection. If possible, waste reduction at the source is the most crucial key. I hope everyone can reduce the amount of waste in their everyday life.”

He added, “Beach cleaning does not need to be by the sea; as long as you get one fewer plastic bag, you are in fact cleaning the beach.”

At the event, the company’s staff members and their families cleared 328 kilograms of trash from the beach. Edward Pang (彭恩), representative of the Steven Leach Group, Taipei Office, said, “Beach cleaning should make people think twice before asking for a disposable straw when buying drinks or a plastic bag while shopping at markets.”

Two other volunteers who joined the event said it was their first time cleaning the beach. “I’m a little angry inside when I see so much trash on the beach,” one of them said, adding, “We even picked up a syringe needle just now!”

“If people recycled appropriately, I believe there really would be way less trash,” another individual said.

Aside from environmental protection campaigns, SL+A also has a division dedicated to sustainable design and construction. One of its most notable projects was Taipei 101, in which the company not only designed the observatory but also worked with the building’s management and facilities teams to receive a LEED Platinum Certification for Building Operations and Maintenance.



Taipei 101 became the world's tallest green building in 2011. (Steven Leach Group photo)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched a pro-bono project with The Center, a non-profit organization and certified mental health facility in Taiwan. The project assisted approximately 1,000 individuals by offering over 6,000 private one-on-one sessions, group tours, and counseling support.



The Center’s office after renovation by SL+A. (Steven Leach Group photo)

Additionally, when The Center had to relocate from its 35-year-old base in central Taipei to Shilin District, the SL+A design team oversaw the renovation process to create a highly functional and adaptable workspace.