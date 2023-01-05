Taiwan conscripts caught playing mahjong, poker on base

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Conscripts and other military personnel are facing legal jeopardy after photos surfaced on social media showing soldiers playing mahjong and poker while on a military base.

The Military Police Command on Monday (Jan. 2) stated that a conscript posted photos on Instagram showing him gambling with other soldiers in the barracks of the Military Police Training Center. The military stated that the conscript surnamed Sung (宋) had been discharged at the end of last year.

An initial investigation was completed on Dec. 31, 2022, and the personnel involved in the case have been sent to prosecutors to be investigated for the "crime of gambling on a base area." Officers from the Military Police Training Center are also currently being investigated and face punishment if found guilty.



(PTT photo)

Photos of the incident appeared on the popular online forum Professional Technology Temple (PTT) on Sunday (Jan. 1), where Sung wrote that he participated in the "most enjoyable winter camp he had taken part in." Among the photos included was one showing three soldiers seated around a makeshift mahjong table and two others looking on in the background, while another showed four soldiers seated around a bench as they played a card game.

In response to the incident, the Military Police Command was cited by Liberty Times on Tuesday (Jan. 3) as stating that Sung had been discharged from compulsory military service on Dec. 29 last year. It then confirmed that Sung had posted images of suspected "gambling on base" and other inappropriate behavior.



(PTT photo)

After the unit completed the legal investigation, a further inquest began into the commander, branch head, and division chief of the Military Police Training Center for potentially failing to maintain proper discipline on the base. If they are found guilty, the officers face demotions and other punishment.

As for the other soldiers who are suspected of being involved in gambling, the command stated that the persons involved in the case have been sent to the judicial unit to be investigated for committing the "crime of gambling on base" in order to preserve the military's reputation. The command expressed deep regret and apologized for the unfavorable social perception caused by the case and pledged to strengthen military discipline and increase education about information technology security to prevent the recurrence of similar cases.