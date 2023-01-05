Jones scores 21, Western Carolina knocks off ETSU 71-60

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Jones had 21 points in Western Carolina's 71-60 victory over East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Jones also added three steals for the Catamounts (9-7, 2-1 Southern). Tre Jackson added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Vonterius Woolbright scored 14 points while adding nine rebounds and six assists.

The Buccaneers (6-10, 2-1) were led in scoring by Jordan King, who finished with 13 points. Jaden Seymour added 12 points and 12 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jalen Haynes had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.