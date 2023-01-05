Migrant workers can now buy scooters, e-bikes without employer consent in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Migrant workers no longer need to obtain permission from their employers to purchase scooters or e-bikes after a dated law requiring them to do so was abolished on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) announced effective immediately, when foreign migrant workers apply for scooter or “mini electric two-wheel vehicle" (e-bike) license plates, they no longer need a signed employer's consent form. Instead, migrant workers need to present their residence permit, personal seal, factory certificate, uniform invoice, and compulsory automobile liability insurance certificate with a validity period of more than 30 days, among other documents.

According to the statement, a law that went into effect in 1994 requiring migrant workers to receive written permission from their employers to buy scooters was discontinued on Tuesday. The DGH added the Ministry of Transportation and Communications agreed with the move, enabling migrant workers to directly apply for license plates.

The DGH said because the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) and the Regulations on the Permission and Administration of the Employment of Foreign Workers (雇主聘僱外國人許可及管理辦法) provide "pre-employment training" for foreign employees, employers should introduce road traffic safety rules and other relevant laws and regulations to be followed when working in Taiwan. In addition, when receiving their license plates, the DGH said it will also post notices on relevant traffic safety rules and regulations for migrant workers.

The agency reminded the public that detailed instructions for license plate applications, vehicle inspections, and the registration process for e-bikes have been uploaded to its website. The instructions have been translated into six languages, including English, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Burmese, and Cambodian.