Burton scores 26, Richmond beats George Washington 73-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points in Richmond's 73-63 win over George Washington on Wednesday night.

Burton also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (8-7). Jason Nelson scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow shot 1 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Colonials (7-8) were led in scoring by James Bishop, who finished with 25 points and five assists. George Washington also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Ricky Lindo Jr. In addition, Hunter Dean finished with eight points and three steals.

