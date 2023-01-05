10 must-see exhibitions during Taiwan's Lunar New Year holidays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan News has selected 10 exhibitions and pop-up stores across the nation during the Spring Festival, beginning on Jan. 20.

Always for You



Cai Kang-yong and his work written "I like someone." (Screenshot, Whitestone Gallery)

Taiwanese popular television host and writer, Cai Kang-yong's (蔡康永) first solo show "Always for You" displays an array of colorful screen prints inspired by literature. The artist wants to comfort lonely souls and broken hearts with the powerful words.

Date: Dec. 16, 2022-Feb. 4, 2023

Location: Whitestone Gallery

Website: https://www.whitestone-gallery.com/blogs/gallery-exhibitions/tw-k-tsai-cai-122022

Ito Junji pop-up shop



People lining up for the show opening. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

The exhibition brings life to Japanese horror comic artist Ito's well-known characters, such as the monstrous creature that appeared in the form of a beautiful girl called "Tomie." Visitors can also purchase spooky products that mimic human bodies at the event. The items are a series of collaborations with Japanese artist "Doooo,"

Date: Dec. 30, 2022 - March 19, 2023

Location: Huashan 1914 Creative Park

Website: https://bit.ly/3vyfXCS

Doooo's creepy lip wallet or eye-blinking items are displayed in the store. (Doooo's Instagram video)

Animation Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition



(udnFunLife photo)

The pop-up shop of Japanese animation “Jujutsu Kaisen,” adapted from the eponymous comics, showcases hundreds of original paintings and drafts. Taipei is the exhibition's first stop overseas.

Date: Dec. 30, 2022 - April 5, 2023

Location: Huashan 1914 Creative Park

Website: https://www.facebook.com/animejujutsuten2022

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street



(YouTube video)

London Design Museum presents its classic collections, including 1930s Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star, Air Jordan 1 OG Bred, and Nike Mars Yard. It explores the history of footwear and how it affects pop culture.

Date: Dec. 22, 2022 - March 5, 2023

Location: Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SneakersUnboxed

Esther Bunny pop-up store



(Facebook, Esther Bunny photo)

South Korean artist, Esther Kim, was born in Los Anglos and raised in Tokyo. Members from Black Pink and Twice are fans of her dreamy illustrations. The pop-up shops will be in Taipei and Kaohsiung and both feature large-scale installations.

Taipei

Date: Dec. 29, 2022 - Feb. 28, 2023

Location: Huashan 1914 Creative Park

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075906709108

Kaohsiung

Date: Dec. 24, 2022 - Feb. 14, 2023

Location: Dream Mall, Kaohsiung

The Man Behind the Myth: Leonardo Da Vinci Taipei

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)

The immersive digital light exhibition pays tribute to the 14th-century polymath Leonardo da Vinci. It reinterprets the genius' masterpieces, including "Mona Lisa" and "The Last Supper," with the help of modern technology.

Date: Jan. 29 - April 5

Location: Ambi Space One

Website: https://www.davinciexperiencetw.com/

The World of Tim Burton



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

This exhibition showcases works by the director of the popular Netflix series "Wednesday," Burton's over 500 early-stage works, and more recent creations. He is commonly known for his unique take on tragicomedy and loneliness-inspired horror fusion art.

Date: Oct. 20, 2022 - March 5, 2023.

Location: Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

Website: https://www.facebook.com/2022TheWorldofTimBurtonTW/

Gaki Hip



(Instagram, Gaki Hip photo)

This exhibition went viral in 2022, and now it is back! It features 15 modern art installations taking inspiration from Taiwanese culture and further opened discussions with Gen Z.

Date: Jan. 22-May 12

Location: 13th floor, Taipei Main Station branch of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store.

Website: https://www.instagram.com/gakihip/

Mickey: The True Original



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu)

This exhibition made its debut in New York in 2018 and now takes place in Taipei. It is based on Disney's iconic cartoon characters — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck, as well as 30 modern artists, including Daniel Arsham and G-Dragon, who exhibit their creations using a plethora of materials.

Date: Dec. 31, 2022 - April 5, 2023

Location: Huashan 1914 Creative Park

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MickeyTheTrueOriginal.Taipei/?ref=page_internal

Fly Me to the Moon & Back



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu)

The retrospective exhibition is a dedication to Taiwan's music fixture, Tom Chang (張雨生), who passed away in 1997, at the age of 31. Additionally, younger singers, such as 9m88, Leo Wang, and the band "Accusefive" all release their cover versions of the icon's signature tracks in the venue.

Date: Nov. 12, 2022 - Feb. 28, 2023

Location: Taipei Music Center

Website: https://www.facebook.com/FlyMeToTheMoonAndBack