Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea for NT$1,699 until midnight

Destinations include Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Seoul, Jeju, Bangkok, Da Nang, and Palawan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/05 10:37
Tigerair Taiwan Airbus A320-232.

Tigerair Taiwan Airbus A320-232. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tigerair Taiwan is running a 38-hour promotion that offers NT$1,699 (US$55) tickets to popular destinations in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia that runs out at midnight on Thursday (Jan. 5).

As Taiwan has ended its travel restrictions and Japan and South Korea have opened to tourism, Taiwanese are eager to begin to travel abroad, but are hindered by soaring airfares. As part of a series of promotions it launched late last year to meet this surging demand, Tigerair Taiwan is offering its "Lunar New Year Lucky Bag" discount, which includes flights to popular locales such as Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, and Jeju for the low price of NT$1,699.

The promotion started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 4) and will run until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The discounted price applies to flights to the Japanese cities of Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Niigata, Okinawa, and New Chitose Airport (Sapporo).

In South Korea, the special airfare applies to Seoul (Incheon), Daegu, Busan, and Jeju. The Southeast Asian destinations of Bangkok, Palawan, and Da Nang are also included.

The discount covers flights on 14 routes from Jan. 10 to May 31 of this year.

Price: From NT$1,699 one-way pre-tax
Reservation URL: https://www.tigerairtw.com/zh-tw
Promotion period: 01/04/2023-01/05/2023 11:59 p.m.
Flight period: 01/10/2023-05/31/2023
Destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, New Chitose, Niigata, Bangkok, Seoul (Incheon), Daegu, Busan, Jeju, Palawan, Da Nang
(New Chitose/Niigata/Bangkok/Palawan/Da Nang, flight period 01/10/2023-03/25/2023)

For more information, visit the promotion's webpage. For information about other routes and flights which are not included in the two promotions, visit the airline’s website, or follow their Facebook fan page.
