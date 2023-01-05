Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary's, tapping the ball into an empty net after a cross from Brennan Johnson following Southampton defender Lyanco's mistake.

It was Forest's first away win of the season — and only its second goal on its travels — and lifted the team three places to 15th.

Southampton has lost all four of its league games since Nathan Jones was hired as manager as the replacement for the fired Ralph Hasenhuttl on Nov. 10. There were loud jeers at the final whistle.

