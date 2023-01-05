Brewers acquire RHP Bryse Wilson from Pirates for cash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash on Wednesday.

It comes a week after the Pirates had designated Wilson for assignment.

Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA while making 20 starts out of 25 appearances last season. He struck out 79 and walked 32 batters in 115 2/3 innings.

He owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5.54 ERA in 56 games, including 43 starts. Wilson has 162 strikeouts and 79 walks in 232 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh acquired Wilson and right-hander Ricky DeVito from Atlanta in a July 2021 trade that sent right-hander Richard Rodriguez to the Braves.

The Brewers made room for Wilson on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Trevor Kelley for assignment. Kelley, 30, went 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 relief appearances last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports