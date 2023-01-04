Sunny weather forecast for Taiwan over coming weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday (Jan. 5) as the cold air currently affecting Taiwan weakens before another wave of dry cold air bears down over the weekend to drop the temperature to 11 degrees Celsius, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

On Thursday, mostly sunny conditions are expected along the western half of the island, while there will be occasional local short rains along the north coast, the eastern side of the Greater Taipei area, and the eastern half of the country, according to Wu.

Another wave of dry cold air will move southward on Friday and Saturday, causing the temperatures to drop, with the lowest temperature in the flat areas expected to be as low as 11 degrees, the meteorologist said.

When the dry cold front arrives on Friday, there will still be short local rains in the north and the east, but as the cold air turns dry on Friday night, the spell of wet and cool weather conditions that have been around for days in the areas facing the northeasterly winds will come to an end, Wu said. Stable and sunny weather conditions are expected across the country from Saturday to Monday, but there will be big diurnal temperature variations during this period, with temperatures much lower in the early mornings and at night.

The meteorologist added that there are no indications of strong cold snaps coming in the next eight to 10 days.