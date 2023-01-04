Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, and Forecast 2030

Push-to-talk over cellular is a set of devices and services that provide wireless two-way communication over a cellular network with push-to-talk functionality. Push-to-talk over cellular technology is built on push-to-talk communication principle, where large teams operate over a single network with multiple receivers and senders devices. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS, – AT&T, Inc., – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., – Verizon Communications, – Motorola Solutions, Inc, – Kyocera Corporation, – Mobile Tornado, – Sprint Corporation, – Bell Canada, – Simoco Wireless Solutions, – Sonium Technologies

The primary functionality of push-to-talk over cellular devices is to communicate on a push of a key with one user at a time and multiple receivers. These devices are widely used in public safety & security application as they allow instant and global mobile connectivity over a network. Advent of Long-term Evolution (LTE) networks in the mobile communication network has almost replaced Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communication technology to facilitate communication in a wider range of areas. This is a major factor expected to increase the adoption of push-to-talk over cellular among industries across the globe for instant communication. Further, factors expected to drive the growth of the market include increase in number of internet users and proliferation of mobile devices across the globe. However, every network is prone to communication latency and gaps, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, on-going network expansion activities among telecom service providers in rural areas of the region or country present significant growth opportunities for the push-to-talk technology service providers.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market segmentation includes component, application, and region. By component, it is categorized into equipment, software, and services. By application, it is divided into public safety & security, construction, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & defense, travel & hospitality, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to garner high growth rate due to major players operating in the market. These players are striving to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they can cater to the global market requirements at a high rate.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the push-to-talk over cellular market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global push-to-talk over cellular market size is provided.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global push-to-talk over cellular industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the global push-to-talk over cellular market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Equipment

– Software

– Services

By Application

– Public safety & security

– Construction

– Energy & utility

– Transportation & logistics

– Manufacturing

– Government & Defense

– Travel & hospitality

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

