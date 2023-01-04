Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2030

Big data analytics is a method by which companies examine large set of data for uncovering useful information to increase their decision-making capability. In addition, it enables organizations to uncover useful information such as market trends, customer preference, discover hidden patterns, and various unknown facts from the data. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS, – Amazon Web Services, – Fair Isaac Corporation, – IBM Corporation, – Microsoft Corporation, – Oracle Corporation, – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, – SAP SE, – SAS Institute Inc., – TIBCO Software Inc., – Teradata Corporation

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1020

Furthermore, organizations are adopting big data analytics to enhance their profit, increase their analytics skills, and to improve the risk management capability. Big data analytics further helps businesses better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for the organization. Increase in adoption of big data and business analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner drives the growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based big data and business analytics software among small & medium enterprises fuels the market growth. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The Europe big data and business analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, analytics tools, application, end user, and country. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. As per analytics tools, it is categorized into dashboard & data visualization, data mining & warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others. The applications covered in the study include customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, and transportation analytics. As per end user, the market is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, energy & utilities, transportation, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, education, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, and rest of Europe.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe big data and business analytics market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Europe big data and business analytics market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

You Can Browse The Request Full Report here: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1020

By Analytics Tools

– Dashboard & Data Visualization

– Data Mining & Warehousing

– Self-service Tools

– Reporting

– Others

By Application

– Customer Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Spatial Analytics

– Workforce Analytics

– Risk & Credit Analytics

– Transportation Analytics

By End User

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Energy & Utilities

– Transportation

– Retail & E-commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Education

– Others

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1020

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com