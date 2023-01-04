Floor Grinding Machines Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2030

The global floor grinding machine market was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. Floor grinding machines are grinders used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, and concrete. These machines are usually designed to handle and grind the concrete surface with less friction. The diamond tools such as diamond grinding cup wheels are used for grinding the floors. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

KEY PLAYERS, – Achilli S.r.l., – Blastrac, – Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd., – Klindex S.r.l., – Levetec, – Scanmaskin Sverige AB, – Linax Co ltd, – Stonekor Company, – Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH

The factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in urbanization drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for floor grinding machines for residential construction in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries encourages the repair and renovation of floors, which drives the market growth. However, high maintenance and repair cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe and technological advancements by manufacturers offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global floor grinding machines market is classified into head type, application end user, and region. By head type, the market is categorized into one & two head, three & four head, and others. By application, it is divided into marble & granite, concrete, and others. By end user, the market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

GLOBAL FLOOR GRINDING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY HEAD TYPE

– One & Two Head

– Three & Four Head

– Others

BY END USER

– Marble & Granite

– Concrete

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

