Diesel Generator Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Key Players, and Forecast 2030

The global diesel generator market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS, – Caterpillar, Inc., – Cummins, Inc., – Rolls Royce PLC, – Kohler Co., – Generac Power Systems, Inc., – Southwest Products, – Atlas Copco AB, – FG Wilson, – Denyo Co., Ltd., – Kirloskar Electric Company., Other companies operating in the diesel generator market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neusan, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, and APR Energy, LLC.

Diesel generator is a system that converts chemical energy into mechanical energy and heat. This mechanical energy or force is further converted into electrical energy. It possess properties such as quick startup time, easy availability of diesel generators across the globe, prolonged durability, fast ramp-up, and enhanced reliability. It can be used as standby, emergency, standalone, and peak shaving unit. However, diesel generators require timely maintenance to function appropriately.

Rapid increase in commercial & residential activities across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the diesel generator market. In addition, low capital cost of diesel generator, power outages, fuel availability, and unstable power supply from electrical power stations significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, increase in developments in the renewable energy sector, stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gases emissions from diesel generators, and high maintenance & operational cost associated with diesel generators hamper the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, technological advancements in diesel generators along with increase in demand for energy from various end-use industries are expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market.

The global diesel generators market is segmented into type, mobility, cooling system, application, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into small, medium, and high. On the basis of mobility, it is bifurcated into stationary and portable. As per cooling system, it is classified into air cooled and liquid cooled. The applications covered in the study include standby backup power and peak shaving. By end-use industry, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

u A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global diesel generator market is provided.

u Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

u Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global diesel generator market growth, in terms of value.

u Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

u This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global diesel generator market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Small (0-75 KVA)

– Medium (75-375 KVA)

– Large (Above 375 KVA)

By Mobility

– Stationary

– Portable

By Cooling System

– Air Cooled

– Liquid Cooled

By Application

– Standby Backup Power

– Peak Shaving

By End-use Industry

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

