Industrial Valves Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2030

The global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $107,356.7 million in 2027, from $86,202.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. Industrial valves are employed in nearly every process industry. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

They are mainly utilized for regulation, direction, and control of liquids, slurries, gases, vapors, and others flowing through piping systems. They are high functioning devices, manufactured using cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, various metal alloys, bronze, and many other high performing materials. A valve body mainly consists of a body, seat, and a stem, which may or may not be manufactured using a single material. Moreover, industrial valves are mainly custom designed and manufactured, as well as available as pre-designed valves as per the industry requirement. Moreover, globe valves, butterfly valves, ball valves, gate vales, plug valves, pinch valves, and check valves are widely utilized in oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, chemicals, and other prominent processing industries.

Development in valve automation and control technologies have contributed significantly for boosting the growth of the industrial valves market during the recent years. Automatic valves allow remote handling, which is advantageous in hazardous and remote environments of oil & gas industries, chemical industries, and power plants. In addition, standard valves can be easily upgraded using automatic actuator systems or automatic control systems, which drives the growth of industrial valves market. Furthermore, the increased investments in the oil & gas storage as well as refining infrastructure, mainly in the North America drives the requirement for industrial valves. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are major importers of industrial valves from Asian and European nations. Thus, the development of oil & gas industry in North America drives the industrial valves market growth globally. Moreover, the demand for industrial valves has significantly increased from the food & beverage industry mainly from the developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. With the surge in agriculture and risen demand for processed food, the food & beverage processing industry has shown high growth in countries such as India, Brazil, and others. This, in turn, has created a high demand for industrial valves; thereby, driving the growth of the industrial valves industry.

However, the saturation in industrial growth in major developed countries such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and others is likely to affect the growing trend for industrial valves significantly. The demand for new industrial valves is extremely slow paced in the previously mentioned countries mainly due to the developed industrial infrastructure. This is likely to restrain the growth of industrial valves market. In addition, the trade tensions between the U.S. and China has led to newly imposed tariffs on various metals including stainless steel, aluminum, and others, which are mainly used for the manufacturing of industrial valves. This in turn results in surged production costs and a disruption in supply chain of global industrial valves industry, which is likely to restrain the market growth of industrial valves globally.

On the contrary, the technological advancements in industrial valves such as implementation of automation and control technologies are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global industrial valves market.

The global industrial valves market is segmented into material type, valve type, application, and region. By material type, the market is categorized into cast iron, steel, alloy-based, and others. Depending on valve type, it is segregated into ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, plug valves, check valves, and diaphragm valves. On the basis of application, it is differentiated into oil & power, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

The global industrial valves market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Many competitors in the industrial valves market adopted acquisition as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in June 2019, Crane Co. acquired Circor International Corporation, which is a U.S.-based manufacturer of flow and motion control products. It provides products such as pumps, valves, actuators, and others for industrial applications, and the acquisition has aided Crane Co. to improve its foothold in the U.S. Similarly, in August 2019, IMI plc acquired PBM Inc., which is a specialty valve manufacturer and offers a wide portfolio of industrial valves and other flow control products.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

– Cast Iron

– Steel

– Alloy-Based

– Others

BY VALVE TYPE

– Ball Valves

– Butterfly Valves

– Gate Valves

– Globe Valves

– Plug Valves

– Check Valves

– Diaphragm Valves

BY APPLICATION

– Oil & Power

– Water & Wastewater

– Chemical

– Food & Beverage

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

