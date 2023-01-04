Hydraulic Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global hydraulic equipment market size is expected to reach $51,653.1 million in 2027, from $40,518.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Machine that uses liquid fluid power for its operations is referred to as hydraulic machines. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Hydraulic liquid is pumped to cylinders and motors through the machine, and is pressurized considering the resistance. The valves control the flow of liquids, and subsequently, the liquid is distributed through pipes, hoses, or tubes. As there are no gears or levers involved in the operations, the weight of the system is reduced. The system can be operated on just one ON/OFF button. The hydraulic equipment holds on to constant force irrespective of change in speed of the operation.

Hydraulic equipment are mobile and industrial. These equipment are operated by pumps, valves, motors and cylinders. Mobile type are used in moving objects such as cranes, loaders, dumpers, bulldozers, and similar other machines, whereas industrial type are used in industries, including packaging, paper, plastic, and printing. In the construction & mining industry hydraulic hammers, excavators, bulldozers, and loaders are commonly used. Tractors, harvester, harrow, and chippers & shredders are used in the agriculture & forestry industry. In material handling industry, forklifts and cranes are commonly used to move the material from one place to another. Valves, cylinders, motors, and pumps find their application in the packaging industry to drive the conveyor, operate the filling process, and sealing process. Similarly, pumps, valves, cylinders, and motors are used as parts of various machines to carry out different kind of operations such as pressing and lifting in the industries such as paper, packaging, printing, and plastic.

Region wise, the hydraulic equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the hydraulic equipment market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to rise in industrial expansion of manufacturing facilities and atomization of agricultural activities.

Competition analysis

Major players operating in the hydraulic equipment market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Wipro Limited. The key strategies adopted by the key players include product launch, acquisitions, and business expansions. Rise in adoption of mechanized agricultural activities and increase in industrialization are the major driving factors of the global hydraulic equipment market. However, replacement of hydraulic equipments with electro-mechanical systems has restrained the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in awareness toward the use of energy-efficient hydraulic equipment and various strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their foothold are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Mobile

o Industries

By End User

o Mining & Construction

o Agriculture & Mining

o Packaging

o Material Handling

o Other (Petrochemical, Machine Tools, Automotive, Paper, Plastic, Rubber, and Printing)

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? Denmark

? Italy

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? South Korea

? India

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

? Africa

