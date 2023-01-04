Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Size to Grow by 5.1% Y-O-Y in 2023, Vendor Assessment by 2033

Research Viewpoint on Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Outlook:

The global rubber bonded abrasive market size is estimated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand from metalworking and automotive industries. Increasing industrialization across major economies has led to an increase in demand for rubber bonded abrasives in various applications such as grinding, cutting, and polishing.

In terms of volume, Europe holds a dominant share in the global rubber bonded abrasives market due to strong presence of manufacturing industries such as automotive and aerospace industry coupled with stringent regulations regarding hazardous materials used in these industries. In addition, increasing usage of rubber bonded abrasives in some countries like India due to their superior performance over other traditional abrasive materials are also driving the growth of this segment.

Drivers & Restraints

The rubber bonded abrasive market is largely driven by increasing global demand for automotive components, especially in developing countries. The increased use of rubber bonded abrasives in the production of machined parts and components for vehicles has contributed to the growth of this industry. Additionally, rising consumer spending on automobiles and related products is expected to further drive the growth of this market. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the rising consumer preference for convenience-oriented services such as 3D printing and CNC machining, which are enabled by rubber bonded abrasives.

On the other hand, factors such as high cost associated with rubber bonded abrasive materials and limited availability of raw material resources could be a restraint to industry growth. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by governments across different countries regarding chemical content present in these materials can affect their commercialization prospects negatively.

Figure: The below figure indicated a graphical representation of the report along with market value (USD In Mn) & Y-O-Y growth rate:

Competitive Analysis Research [In no particular order of Rank]: Top Companies leveraging Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market:

There are many factors vendors can compete on including price, product innovation and service offering. Due to the intense competition and the frequent changes in consumer preference, there are substantial risks for vendors. This can limit market growth during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

3M Company (U.S.)

Tyrolit Group (Austria)

PFERD INC (Germany)

Y.IKEMURA Co. LTD. (Japan)

Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain)

PACER Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Buffalo Abrasives Inc. (U.S.)

Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Saint Gobain (France)

CRATEX Manu

With competitive analysis research, you can find out things like:

1. Who your competitors are?

2. What they’ve done in the past?

3. What’s working well for them?

4. How they’re positioned in the market?

5. How do they market themselves?

6. What they’re doing that you’re not?

7. Their weaknesses

Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market: Segmentation Table

Segment 1: Type Segment Analysis

All types of segments were analyzed using current and future trends. Market size estimates for 2020 to 2032 have also been made. To understand the drivers for the fastest-growing market segment, the study includes quantitative and qualitative analyses for each type.

Some of the key Types analyzed in this report are as follows:

Natural Rubber Bonded Abrasives

Synthetic Rubber Bonded Abrasives

Segment 2:Application Segment Analysis

Some of the key applications are as follows:

Heavy Industries

Transportation Components

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Medical Equipment

Other Applications

Segment 3: Regional perspectives of the market:

In phrases of geography, this study’s report covers nearly each most important locations withinside the world, together with North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are anticipated to boom within-side the coming years. The Asia Pacific Rubber Bonded Abrasive market is anticipated to develop appreciably at some stage in the forecast length. Following regions and respective countries data is covered by the scope Rubber Bonded Abrasive market research report: (In case you wish to acquire a region-specific or any country-specific data then please contact us)

– North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and the Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and the Rest of MEA)

