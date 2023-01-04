Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Delegation of 138 Malaysian entrepreneurs visits Taiwan

Group will meet trade officials, business associations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/04 20:22
A delegation of 138 Malaysian entrepreneurs is visiting Taiwan. (CNA, OE photo)

A delegation of 138 Malaysian entrepreneurs is visiting Taiwan. (CNA, OE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 138 business people from Malaysia is visiting Taiwan for meetings with government officials and professional associations, and tours of companies, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The delegation from Outstanding Entrepreneurs Sdn Bhd (OE) opened the year 2023 for commercial exchanges between the two countries with their Jan. 2-6 visit, according to the Taiwan Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur.

While one day would also be devoted to seeing Taipei’s most prominent sights, the group would mostly meet with economic and trade departments of the government, and visit companies including Chunghwa Telecom, MITAC Information Technology and Daikin Taiwan, per CNA.

The Taiwan Trade Center said the trip was the first stage of a program which would take up-and-coming Malaysian business talent around the world.
Malaysia
Taiwan-Malaysia
Taiwan-Malaysia ties
Taiwan-Malaysia trade
Outstanding Entrepreneurs
OE
Taiwan Trade Center Kuala Lumpur

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysian celebrity promotes travel to Taiwan
Malaysian celebrity promotes travel to Taiwan
2022/12/12 11:48
Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite to open first Southeast Asia outlet Dec. 17
Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite to open first Southeast Asia outlet Dec. 17
2022/12/01 15:31
Taiwan prosecutors charge suspect in murder of Malaysian student
Taiwan prosecutors charge suspect in murder of Malaysian student
2022/11/29 14:06
Malaysia's Anwar becomes prime minister, ending decades-long wait
Malaysia's Anwar becomes prime minister, ending decades-long wait
2022/11/25 09:25
Hong Kong drama 'The Sunny Side of the Street' tells story of love-seeking refugee boy
Hong Kong drama 'The Sunny Side of the Street' tells story of love-seeking refugee boy
2022/11/20 17:47