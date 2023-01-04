Delegation of 138 Malaysian entrepreneurs visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 138 business people from Malaysia is visiting Taiwan for meetings with government officials and professional associations, and tours of companies, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The delegation from Outstanding Entrepreneurs Sdn Bhd (OE) opened the year 2023 for commercial exchanges between the two countries with their Jan. 2-6 visit, according to the Taiwan Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur.

While one day would also be devoted to seeing Taipei’s most prominent sights, the group would mostly meet with economic and trade departments of the government, and visit companies including Chunghwa Telecom, MITAC Information Technology and Daikin Taiwan, per CNA.

The Taiwan Trade Center said the trip was the first stage of a program which would take up-and-coming Malaysian business talent around the world.