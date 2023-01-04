Alexa
Palau to lure Taiwanese tourists with US$100 cash per person

Water activities are popular in Palau as the weather is like summer all year round

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/04 20:19
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Palau Visitors Authority (PVA) has gone to great lengths to attract Taiwanese tourists to visit Palau by announcing that starting now for a period of almost three months, each Taiwanese arrival can receive US$100 (NT$3,065) for their visit.

According to a press release, from Wednesday (Jan. 4) to March 31, anyone holding a Republic of China (Taiwan) passport is eligible for the giveaway, CNA reported. They should go to the PVA counter at the airport hall after going through customs at the Palau International Airport, and each can receive US$100 in cash, per CNA.

Bob Yang (楊萬博), marketing manager of the PVA’s Taiwan office, said that China Airlines has regular flights between Taiwan and Palau every Wednesday and Saturday, and it only takes 3.5 hours to arrive in Palau, where water activities are popular as the weather is like summer all year round. Tourists are also advised to visit the Belau National Museum and Airai Bai to gain a deep understanding of Palauan traditional culture, Yang added, per CNA.
Palau Visitors Authority
Palau
China Airlines

