Taiwan citizens fined NT$200,000 for mailing in pork products from China

Taiwan remains free from African swine fever, which has affected 16 Asian countries

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/04 17:34
Pork products seized by Taiwan customs. (Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwanese citizens have been fined NT$20,000 (US$6,525) each for importing goods containing pork via mail since a ban took effect last May to keep away the African swine fever (ASF).

Inside the seized parcels were ready-to-eat hotpot products and sausages from China. All of the three offenders claimed the violations were committed unknowingly, according to an official at the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.

The move to punish consignees of international parcels containing pork was introduced to further deter the smuggling of contraband meat in addition to border inspections. A first-time offense incurs a fine of NT$200,000 and repeated violations can lead to a hefty fine of NT$1 million, pursuant to the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases (動物傳染病防治條例).

In 2022, customs impounded pork goods weighing a total of 789 kilograms, 57% of which were from overseas parcels, 25.6% from arrivals, 14.6% from air express, and 2.6% from sea freight, CNA quoted Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) as saying on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

With the Lunar New Year approaching, the authorities are warning against any attempt to bring in pork products, including asking friends or relatives to send such goods to Taiwan.

Taiwan, which has implemented strict measures to keep ASF at bay since August 2017, remains free from the virus. ASF-affected Asian countries include China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, East Timor, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Bhutan, Thailand, and Nepal.

Countries that have reported African swine fever cases to the World Organization for Animal Health since 2005. (Central Emergency Operation Center graphic)
