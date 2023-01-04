Taiwan Central and Eastern Europe Investment Fund launches project in Slovakia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Investment Fund approved 8 million euro (NT$260 million) for technology firm Photoneo as its first project in Slovakia, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The launch of the NT$6 billion ($195.71 million) fund was announced last year by the Cabinet’s National Development Council (NDC) to promote investment cooperation projects between Taiwan and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past few years, relations with countries in the region, including Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have intensified.

Taiwan’s representative in Bratislava, Lee Nan-yang (李南陽), spoke at a seminar last June to tell Slovak business people about the significance of the fund, CNA reported. As a result, Taiwania Capital, which sponsors the CEE fund, realized the project with Photoneo, a company that cooperates with the car industry, robot manufacturers in Germany, and technology firms in Taiwan, Lee said.

The investment agreement would allow for closer cooperation on research and development, according to the Taiwanese diplomat. The Foxconn Technology Group and Delta Electronics, Inc. were top technology companies from Taiwan already present in Slovakia.