Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Central and Eastern Europe Investment Fund launches project in Slovakia

Taiwania Capital fund behind investment in tech firm Photoneo

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/04 18:08
Taiwan's National Development Council led a delegation to Slovakia in 2021. (CNA, NDC photo)

Taiwan's National Development Council led a delegation to Slovakia in 2021. (CNA, NDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Investment Fund approved 8 million euro (NT$260 million) for technology firm Photoneo as its first project in Slovakia, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The launch of the NT$6 billion ($195.71 million) fund was announced last year by the Cabinet’s National Development Council (NDC) to promote investment cooperation projects between Taiwan and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past few years, relations with countries in the region, including Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have intensified.

Taiwan’s representative in Bratislava, Lee Nan-yang (李南陽), spoke at a seminar last June to tell Slovak business people about the significance of the fund, CNA reported. As a result, Taiwania Capital, which sponsors the CEE fund, realized the project with Photoneo, a company that cooperates with the car industry, robot manufacturers in Germany, and technology firms in Taiwan, Lee said.

The investment agreement would allow for closer cooperation on research and development, according to the Taiwanese diplomat. The Foxconn Technology Group and Delta Electronics, Inc. were top technology companies from Taiwan already present in Slovakia.
Slovakia
Taiwan-Slovakia relations
Taiwan investment in Slovakia
Central and Eastern Europe Investment Fund
Taiwania
Lee Nan-yang
Photoneo

RELATED ARTICLES

Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei marks 33rd anniversary of Velvet Revolution
Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei marks 33rd anniversary of Velvet Revolution
2022/11/22 23:36
Slovakia backs Taiwan at UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
Slovakia backs Taiwan at UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
2022/11/11 15:45
Taiwan universities look to admit Central, East European students
Taiwan universities look to admit Central, East European students
2022/11/02 11:22
Tallest tree in East Asia discovered in Taiwan
Tallest tree in East Asia discovered in Taiwan
2022/10/21 12:59
Slovakia Parliament committee backs Taiwan in International Civil Aviation Organization
Slovakia Parliament committee backs Taiwan in International Civil Aviation Organization
2022/09/09 12:16