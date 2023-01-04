IVF Devices Market [+Customer Effort Score (CES)] Dynamics and Five Forces Model by 2032

Introduction: Global IVF Devices Market Insight

The IVF Devices Market is an ever-growing industry that has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. This market provides a wide range of devices and solutions to assist with in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. IVF is a process used to treat infertility in women, by helping them conceive and carry a child. These devices are used to monitor the development of the embryo, collect eggs from donors, transfer embryos into the uterus, and other related procedures for assisted reproductive technology (ART).

The global IVF devices market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.0%. Factors such as increasing infertility rates due to stress levels, the aging population, lifestyle changes etc., have led to a rise in demand for advanced technologies for fertility treatments. Additionally, government programs providing financial support for ART treatment have also fueled the growth of this market.

Market Overview

The growth of the market can be attributed to rising number of infertility cases, growing healthcare expenditure, along with increasing awareness concerning assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

The global fertility rate has declined significantly over the last few decades due to lifestyle changes, increasing pollution levels, and high stress levels among others. This decline has increased the demand for assisted reproductive technology treatment such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) thereby driving the demand for IVF devices across the globe. Additionally, rising disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure are some other factors contributing to growth of this market during the forecast period.

Demand Drivers

The demand for IVF devices is driven by a number of factors. First, the increasing prevalence of infertility is driving up demand for these devices as more couples seek out fertility treatments to achieve conception. In addition, the growing acceptance of single-parent families and other non-traditional family structures has increased the need for IVF services.

At the same time, technological advancements in both hardware and software have enabled better customer experiences with IVF devices. Improved accuracy and faster diagnosis have made these treatments more reliable and accessible, leading to an increase in demand. Additionally, government initiatives such as tax incentive programs are making these treatments more affordable for many patients, further pushing up demand. Finally, rising levels of disposable income in many countries have allowed more individuals to access IVF treatments that may not have been possible previously due to cost constraints.

Competitive Landscape

The global IVF devices market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large and small players vying for a share of the market. The major players in this market are Cook Medical, CooperSurgical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Esco Micro, Memmert, Vitrolife, OvaScience, Hamilton Thorne, SunIVF, EurimPharm, LAF Technologies, Origio Humagen, Nidacon, Lotus Bio, Meditex, LabIVF Asia, Progyny, Rocket Medical, Intermedics, and CellCura. These companies are actively engaged in research & development activities to launch innovative products with improved features into the market.

The key strategies adopted by these companies include product launches & innovations and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in August 2018 CooperSurgical acquired Origio Embryo Glue to expand its product portfolio related to fertility solutions offered by Origio’s subsidiary Cryo Gametes AS.

Regional Analysis

The rising demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments has resulted in a growing market for IVF devices. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complex procedure during which eggs are retrieved from the ovaries, combined with sperm in a petri dish and incubated until embryos form. This article will explore the current state of the global IVF devices market, as well as its major players, growth drivers, and future prospects.

Methodology for Research

The report is based primarily on secondary research and primary interviews.

Secondary data sources are the company website, investor presentations (annual reports), press releases, whitepapers, journals, certified publications and government websites. CXOs include VPs, directors and technology & innovation directors. Product managers are also included. Similar interviews were conducted with end-user organizations. Because of non-disclosure agreements we are unable to reveal the identity of the end users.

For example, our region forecast is based heavily on secondary research and primary interview data. To get regional-specific insight, we have conducted primary interviews in each region. Interviews were also conducted primarily with local consultants and subject-matter experts. These experts were interviewed to get qualitative and quantitative information on the market and to validate the research findings. The forecast and triangulation data for each region segment were based on the following primary and secondary data sources:

– Historical revenues of Top Players and Year on Year growth

– Top players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

– The latest developments and strategies of vendors (e.g., mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and others)

– R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

– Funding Initiatives and Start-up Ecosystem

– Regulatory Environment (Regional or Country Specific)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Q1. Is there a market for IVF Devices?

Q2. What is IVF Devices used for?

Q3. Is there a demand for IVF Devices?

Q4. What is the growth rate of the IVF Devices Market?

Q5. What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

Q6. In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

Q7. What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

Q8. In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Q9. Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

