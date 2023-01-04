Taipei Camellia Show this weekend kicks off city's flower season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taipei Camellia Show will take place at the Floriculture Experiment Center on Yangminshan from Jan. 6-15, officially kicking off the city’s flower season.

The Floriculture Experiment Center is the oldest tea garden in Taiwan, according to a Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office press release. The in-situ camellia trees planted in the park are more than 60 years old.

There are over 300 species of camellia at the center. “Every January, the combination of flowers and trees is most beautifully presented, allowing visitors to experience the rich visual feast brought by the camellia forest,” the release states.

In addition to the camellia trees grown in the garden, a total of 100 pots of camellia bonsai grown by camellia cultivation experts and flower test centers all over Taiwan will be exhibited at the center this year. “Each pot is patiently cultivated by experts and is worth exploring carefully,” the release says.

For more information about the camellia show, visit the show’s webpage. To get to the venue, take Taipei Bus nos. 260, 303, 681, R5, S15, and Royalbus (Huangjia) 1717, or Taipei Bus nos. 109 and 111 (service limited to weekends and public holidays), and get off at the Shanzihou Police Substation stop (山仔后派出所).

The camellia show is followed by the Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Festival in Beitou District which runs from Jan. 17-March 31.



(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)