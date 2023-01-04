Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

199 China arrivals in Taiwan test positive for COVID on Monday

20% of 1,001 passengers entering from China test positive for COVID

  108
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/04 16:46
199 China arrivals in Taiwan test positive for COVID on Monday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 4) announced that nearly 200 passengers arriving from China on Monday (Jan. 2) tested positive for COVID.

Amid a massive spike in COVID cases in China, the CECC on Dec. 28 announced that starting on Jan. 1, passengers from China would have to go undergo saliva PCR tests upon arrival in Taiwan. The center on Wednesday released the data on inbound passengers from China for Monday (Jan. 2), with 199 testing positive for COVID, representing a positivity rate of nearly 20%.

China is slated to discontinue its mandatory quarantine for arrivals on Jan. 8 and has removed restrictions on its citizens traveling abroad as a tremendous surge in COVID cases impacts the country. As for Taiwan, it is continuing to ban the entry of Chinese tourists. On Jan. 1, Taiwan began requiring passengers from China to undergo saliva PCR tests upon arrival, and also announced a number of new measures for passengers arriving from China.

CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Wednesday explained that a total of 1,001 people entered Taiwan from China on Jan. 2 and 199 tested positive for the virus, equating to a positivity rate of 19.9%. Of the 795 passengers from China who landed in the Taoyuan Airport, 170 tested positive, while out of the 206 passengers from China who landed at the Songshan Airport, 29 tested positive.

However, this was a decline from the 25% positivity rate seen on Jan. 1. Chuang said that over the past two days, passengers have mainly been arriving from Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xiamen, with relatively few originating from Beijing, where infections are particularly high.

He said that the rates of infection in the different cities could have an impact on the positivity rates of passengers arriving in Taiwan. He estimated that the overall positivity rate for passengers from China should range between 19% and 25%.

Chuang said that passengers arriving from China are advised to return to their residences as soon as possible to commence seven days of self-health monitoring, during which time they should periodically take rapid antigen tests. He said that those who test positive for the virus should undergo 5+n home quarantine and self-health monitoring, with samples to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for genetic sequencing.

In addition to being subjected to on-arrival saliva PRC test, from Jan. 6-31, passengers departing from China and entering Taiwan via Hong Kong or Macau must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding their flight or a negative result from a rapid antigen test taken 24 hours in advance.
China Covid outbreak
China Covid cases
China Covid infections
real Covid numbers in China
Covid cases in China
PCR tests
saliva PCR test
saliva test
imported Covid cases

RELATED ARTICLES

28% of China arrivals in Taiwan test positive for COVID
28% of China arrivals in Taiwan test positive for COVID
2023/01/03 10:17
Taiwan premier inspects main airport ahead of COVID tests for arrivals from China
Taiwan premier inspects main airport ahead of COVID tests for arrivals from China
2022/12/31 19:29
Taiwan starts saliva PCR tests, quarantine for COVID-positive China arrivals on Jan. 1
Taiwan starts saliva PCR tests, quarantine for COVID-positive China arrivals on Jan. 1
2022/12/28 17:15
700 million Chinese could be infected with COVID in next few months: Analysts
700 million Chinese could be infected with COVID in next few months: Analysts
2022/12/28 12:06
Taiwan mulling tightened border controls with China amid BF.7 'tsunami'
Taiwan mulling tightened border controls with China amid BF.7 'tsunami'
2022/12/26 17:50