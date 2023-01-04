Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn and Nvidia teaming up on electric vehicles

Foxconn will manufacture electronic control units based on Nvidia’s Drive Orin chip as part of deal

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/04 16:32
Foxconn building. (Reuters photo)

Foxconn building. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxonn and chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Tuesday (Jan. 3) announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms.

Under the deal, Foxconn will be producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on Nvidia’s Drive Orin chip, according to a press release from the two companies. Nvidia’s Drive Orin system-on-a-chip is designed for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Foxconn manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) will feature Drive Orin ECUs and Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving. Using Nvidia’s technology to build EVs will help the Taiwanese company speed up its time to market, while also cutting down on development costs.

The deal will help both companies meet growing demand for electric vehicles. The global auto sector is expected to spend a collective US$526 billion (NT$16.15 trillion) on EVs through 2026, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited consulting firm AlixPartners as saying.

Foxconn has been making several moves in the EV space. In November, it entered into a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund to produce electric vehicles, according to The WSJ.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker also said in November it would invest US$170 million in EV startup Lordstown Motors Corp, which is building its first electric pickup truck at a former GM plant in Ohio. Foxconn and Lordstown Motors are planning to jointly develop their first EV together, The WSJ said.

Nvidia has been a long-time hardware supplier of infotainment systems in vehicles, per The WSJ. The chipmaker is now moving into software and chips that run driver-assistance systems.
Foxconn
Nvidia
Lordstown Motors
electric vehicles
autonomous vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rolls out welcome mat for California's AMD
Taiwan rolls out welcome mat for California's AMD
2023/01/03 16:05
Apple taps Taiwan’s Foxconn to make MacBooks in Vietnam
Apple taps Taiwan’s Foxconn to make MacBooks in Vietnam
2022/12/21 15:43
Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorized China investment
Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorized China investment
2022/12/18 10:01
Letter from Taiwan's Foxconn founder influenced China to end zero-COVID: WSJ
Letter from Taiwan's Foxconn founder influenced China to end zero-COVID: WSJ
2022/12/09 11:42
Apple, Nvidia to get first dibs on chips from TSMC’s Arizona fab
Apple, Nvidia to get first dibs on chips from TSMC’s Arizona fab
2022/12/06 16:35