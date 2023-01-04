Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis, Technical Study And Business Opportunities To 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market. The recovery-based survey for Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Optel Vision, Siemens, IBM, Axway, Mettler-Toledo, Systech, SAP, Seidenader Maschinenbau, Antares Vision, Sea Vision, TraceLink, Adents International, Xyntek, Holoflex, ACG Worldwide, ,

Track and trace solutions are not just economic measures for supply-chain efficiency. Experts estimate that 5% of all drugs sold worldwide are counterfeits – in some countries, figures even reach a shocking 50 %. Billions of products are “lost in the supply chain” every year. Counterfeit drugs and product diversion risk lives, undermine revenues, and threaten company reputations. The pharmaceutical industry needs to ensure supply-chain security and gain the ability to authenticate the ePedigree, or life history, of a product.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.4% in 2017, primarily due to presence of highly regulated serialization & aggregation standards, as well as advanced healthcare infrastructure. Automatic identification technologies including barcoding and RFID are recommended to pharmaceuticals and other healthcare companies by the FDA. Furthermore, the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and adoption of this technology in the U.S. is expected to drive the market growth. Following North America, EU is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 37.4% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market will register a 19.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2380 million by 2024, from US$ 1000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pharma Track and Trace Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Barcodes

RFID

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

