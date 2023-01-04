Smart Manufacturing Market 2022 | Scope Of Current And Future Industry 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Smart Manufacturing Market. The recovery-based survey for Smart Manufacturing Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: GE, ABB, Siemens, SAP, Schneider, Emerson, Oracle, IBM, Honeywell, Cisco, Rockwell, Yokogawa, Fanuc, NVIDIA, Keyence, Cognex, Stratatys, 3D Systems, Daifuku

Smart manufacturing is a combination of various technologies and solutions which collectively, if implemented in a manufacturing ecosystem. These technologies and solutions are called “enablers”, which help in optimizing the entire manufacturing process and thus increase overall profits. Some of the prominent enablers in the current market scenario include: Artificial intelligence, Blockchain in manufacturing, Industrial internet of things, Robotics, Condition monitoring, Cvber security and more.

Automotive and aerospace & defense industries are the leading growth avenues for smart manufacturing solution providers with industries such as oil and gas and industrial equipment manufacturing rapidly scaling their digitalization efforts. With the proliferation of 3D printing, simulation, and modeling in manufacturing and design, these industries are expected to continue to maintain a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Though numerous solutions are available in the market, digital twin and real-time analytics are anticipated to spearhead the penetration of digitalization in these industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Manufacturing market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 245700 million by 2024, from US$ 155700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3. This study considers the Smart Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.)

Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.) Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Smart Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

