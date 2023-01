Third-Party Logistics Market Share, Industry Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the global Third-Party Logistics Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

The global Third-Party Logistics Market was valued at US$ 1,032 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,656.7 Bn by 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The key players in the third-party logistics market are DHL, KNL, Nippon, DB Schenker, and C.H. Robinson among others.

By Mode of Transport segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

By Service segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

By End User segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

By Region segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



