UAE 3PL Market Size, Future Business Trends, Demand, Innovations, and Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the global UAE 3PL Market study.

The UAE third-party logistic market has a huge capacity to grow over the forecast period with a sustainable CAGR of approximately 9%, a figure higher than many of peer countries.

The UAE 3PL Market research report will also provide a slice of the action for big partners who act as global-scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The major players in the market are DHL, DB Schenker, GAC, Kuehne Nagel, Al Futtaim, DSV- Panalpina, Emirates Logistics, Hellman, Global Shipping Line, Yussen Logistics, Agility, Emirates Post, Fedex, Century Express, Skynet, DTDC, Skyexpress, Max Courier Services, TCS Express, Skycom Express. Several companies are focused on improving quality, creating new value, and building sustainable, resilient logistics infrastructures as it facilitates uninterrupted supply chains and stable employment and business opportunities. Also, some companies like Aramex, DHL, Al-Futtaim Logistics are focused on improving several initiatives such as first acknowledgment time, first case resolution (FCR), and quality of issue resolution. In all the market is characterized by a healthy mix of players from across the globe, strategically investing in the region to cement their position while creating ample growth opportunities.

The UAE 3PL Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmental Overview

The UAE 3PL market has been segmented based on services, providers, modes of transport, and industry. The major segments are further categorized into subsegments.

Services

Procurement Contract Software/Systems

Storage Public warehousing Contract warehousing Specialist storage High-security storage Value-Added Warehousing

Order fulfillment Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Transportation Domestic Transportation Management International Transportation Management Drayage Cross-Docking Intermodal Transport Drop Deck and Lowboy Transport Other

Other Services Freight Forwarding Reverse Logistics Environmentally Controlled Freight Consolidation and Deconsolidation



Provider

Services Simple Services Combined Services Value-Added Services

Operation Contract Type Public Carriers Private Carriers



Mode of Transportation

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Consumer

Retail

E-commerce

Computers and Technology

Food and Beverage

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

