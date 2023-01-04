Taiwan local COVID cases rise by 19% to 33,330

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 4) announced 33,330 local COVID cases, a 19% increase from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 541 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,948,201. The 17 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,338.

Local cases

The local cases included 15,334 males, 17,974 females, and 22 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 17 deaths announced on Wednesday were nine males and seven females ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s and one death from an imported case. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 15 had a history of chronic disease, and nine had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 541 imported cases included 281 males and 260 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,948,201 cases, of which 8,906,881 were local and 41,266 were imported. So far, 15,338 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.