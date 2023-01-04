Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport averts Lunar New Year strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A strike of ground personnel at Taiwan’s busiest airport during the Lunar New Year holiday has been averted after management accepted the union’s demands, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 4).

The threat of a strike by a union of employees at the Taoyuan International Airport Services Company (TIAS) covering 70% of ground personnel followed industrial action by ground staff working for an EVA Air subsidiary Jan. 1-2.

During talks last month, the TIAS union made six demands from management at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The list included a 4% pay raise, a year-end bonus, a raise in bonuses for nighttime work to NT$75 ($2.44) from NT$50, and changes to automatic promotion of employees after 10 years at the company, per UDN.

If TIAS did not agree, the union said it would hold a protest outside the Ministry of Transportation Friday (Jan. 6) and ask its members in a vote if they supported a strike during the Jan. 20-30 Lunar New Year holiday.

After discussions Wednesday morning, TIAS management agreed with the union’s demands, while the latter decided to cancel the plans for a protest and a strike vote, the Liberty Times reported.