Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory.

The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left.

Nowell and Kansas State showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell's two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to put an exclamation point on the night for the Wildcats.

Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), whose free-flowing offense with Nowell leading the way found just about any open shot the team wanted. Nowell came into the game No. 2 nationally in assists, and his shifty drives and nifty passing had Texas defenders looking for the ball all game.

Tyrese Hunter scored 29 points and Marcus Carr had 27 for the Longhorns, handed their first loss in their new arena, the Moody Center.

Kansas State also sent the Longhorns (12-2, 1-1) to their first loss since head coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay following his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony family violence charge. Assistant coach Rodney Terry has been acting head coach since then and had led Texas to five straight wins, including a victory at Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener.

Sir’Jabari Rice’s three-point play pulled Texas to 77-65 with 11:28 to play and a Longhorns rally was on. A block by Rice on Nowell set up another Longhorns 3-pointer. Texas had found its shooting touch, but still couldn't stop Nowell and the Wildcats, who shot 57% in the second half and never wavered.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Made 31 of 33 free throws to maintain a comfortable cushion in the second half.

Texas: School officials have provided no updates on Beard's status with the program. His legal case is scheduled for its first court hearing on Jan. 18. His fiancée issued a Dec. 23 statement saying he did not choke her during the Dec. 12 incident, contradicting what the arrest warrant affidavit said she initially told police. Beard's attorney has said the coach is innocent.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays at No. 19 Baylor.

Texas visits Oklahoma State.

