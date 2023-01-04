Secondary Tickets Market 2022 Demand, Key Regions Analysis, and Key Players and forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Secondary Tickets Market. The recovery-based survey for Secondary Tickets Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: StubHub, Ticketmaster, Viagogo, Vivid Seats, TicketIQ, RazorGator, TickPick, SeatGeek, Alliance Tickets, Coast to Coast Tickets, TicketCity, TicketNetwork

Secondary ticketing refers to the practice of reselling tickets for an event, such as a rock concert or a football match. Secondary ticket sellers or resellers offer tickets for events to consumers, independent of the primary or official ticket seller.

USA is the largest countries of Secondary Tickets in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 54.5% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 27.6%, 6.1%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Secondary Tickets market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1950 million by 2024, from US$ 1260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Secondary Tickets business, shared in Chapter 3. This study considers the Secondary Tickets value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Offline?Platform

Online?Platform Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Sporting events

Concerts

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

