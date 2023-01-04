Space Traffic Management Market 2022 Key Tactics by Companies to Consolidate Presence 2030

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Space Traffic Management Market. The comprehensive studies report on the Space Traffic Management Market is an analysis of all the factors that are thought to be important for each manufacturer to consider.

The Space Traffic Management Market research contains all of the information on variables such as boom strategy, revenue, manufacturing, profitability, investments, technological advancements, cap potential client base, climate, etc. The report’s main objective is to examine all the social, environmental, political, and other issues that have an impact on the increasing trend of the worldwide market.

North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, closely followed by Europe due to the well-developed infrastructure of these regions. Furthermore, the presence of various safety standards such as quiet operation, low emission, and others will contribute to the growth of the market.

The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the industry forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.

COVID-19 Impact

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the industry.

Major Key Players in the Space Traffic Management Marketare:

Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

Airbus Group

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Space Traffic Management Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Others

Solution Traffic Analytics Smart Surveillance Others

Services Space Monitoring & Tracking Service Space Data Management Service Space Operation Service Space Warning Service Space Conflict Management Service



By Traffic Type

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Others

By Orbit Type

Geostationary orbit (GEO)

Low Earth orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth orbit (MEO)

By Application

Space Situational Awareness Space Weather Orbiting Space Objects Natural Space Debris

Space Debris Remediation Low-Cost Active Debris Removal (LCADR) Space Debris Removal Space Debris Monitoring On-Orbit Servicing Tethered-Net Removal Technology

Space Orbit Management

Launch Vehicle Operations

Others

By Industry

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Saudi Arabia Iran Israel Jordan Iraq Kuwait Qatar UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East

South America

North Africa Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco Rest of North Africa



