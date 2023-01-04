Space Traffic Management Market 2022 Key Tactics by Companies to Consolidate Presence 2030

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Space Traffic Management Market. The comprehensive studies report on the Space Traffic Management Market is an analysis of all the factors that are thought to be important for each manufacturer to consider.
The Space Traffic Management Market research contains all of the information on variables such as boom strategy, revenue, manufacturing, profitability, investments, technological advancements, cap potential client base, climate, etc. The report’s main objective is to examine all the social, environmental, political, and other issues that have an impact on the increasing trend of the worldwide market.
The presence of developing economies such as India, China, etc., will drive the industry forward. It is majorly attributable to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. Further, the availability of cheap labor and raw materials has increased factory setup in the region. According to Invest India, the Parliament passed a bill with the aim to develop National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in order to invest in infrastructure projects in the country. Moreover, the same source estimates that infrastructure activities held a 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion in In FY21.
COVID-19 Impact
Following the coronavirus pandemic, the market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the industry.
Major Key Players in the Space Traffic Management Marketare:
- Boeing Company
- Lockheed Martin
- Raytheon Technologies
- Airbus Group
- Other Prominent Players
Segmental Analysis:
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Space Traffic Management Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Segmentation Overview
By Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Cameras
- Others
- Solution
- Traffic Analytics
- Smart Surveillance
- Others
- Services
- Space Monitoring & Tracking Service
- Space Data Management Service
- Space Operation Service
- Space Warning Service
- Space Conflict Management Service
By Traffic Type
- Launch Vehicles
- Satellites
- Others
By Orbit Type
- Geostationary orbit (GEO)
- Low Earth orbit (LEO)
- Medium Earth orbit (MEO)
By Application
- Space Situational Awareness
- Space Weather
- Orbiting Space Objects
- Natural Space Debris
- Space Debris Remediation
- Low-Cost Active Debris Removal (LCADR)
- Space Debris Removal
- Space Debris Monitoring
- On-Orbit Servicing
- Tethered-Net Removal Technology
- Space Orbit Management
- Launch Vehicle Operations
- Others
By Industry
- Commercial
- Military
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Israel
- Jordan
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- UAE
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
- South America
- North Africa
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Libya
- Morocco
- Rest of North Africa
