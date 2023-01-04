Staffing Agency Software Market 2022 Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Staffing Agency Software Market. The recovery-based survey for Staffing Agency Software Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Zoho Recruit, Bullhorn, Avionte, JobAdder, PCRecruiter, AkkenCloud, JobDiva, BrightMove, Crelate Talent, Vincere, Talentnow, TrackerRMS, Safe Computing, Eploy

Third-party recruitment firms use staffing agency software to manage both the candidate and client sides of the hiring process. The software is good for recruiting both permanent placements and contract workers.

Staffing management software is a combination of an applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting CRM (customer relationship management) system. The ATS portion lets you manage candidates and their information throughout the recruiting process. The CRM portion helps you maintain relationships with your clients and candidates.

USA is the largest countries of Staffing Agency Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 48.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 27.6%, 4.8%. According to this study, over the next five years the Staffing Agency Software market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Staffing Agency Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Staffing Agency Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Staffing Agency Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Staffing Agency Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Staffing Agency Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Staffing Agency Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Staffing Agency Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

