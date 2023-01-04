Translation Service Market: Lucrative Segments and their Underlying Factors by 2030

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Translation Service Market. The research contains all of the information on variables such as boom strategy, revenue, manufacturing, profitability, investments, technological advancements, cap potential client base, climate, etc. The report’s main objective is to examine all the social, environmental, political, and other issues that have an impact on the increasing trend of the worldwide market.

The Global Translation Service Market size is forecast to grow to US$ 81,647.4 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the industry in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Major Key Players in the Translation Service Market are:

BIG Language Solutions

Certified Languages International

Global Talk

Keyword Studios

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Translation Service Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Service

Medical

Financial

Judicial

Technical Translation

Administrative Translation

Website Translation

Others

By Technology

Machine Translation (MT)

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Neural machine translation

Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT)

Human Written Translation Literary Translation



By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Legal

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Vietnam Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



