Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Market Analysis, Share, Opportunity, Competition and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Market. The recovery-based survey for Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Intertek Group, SGS, Bureau Veritas, TUV-SUD, QIMA, Eurofins Scientific, TUV Rheinland, Hohenstein, STC, Testex,

Increasing export of Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries from developing regions and growth of the technical Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market are some of the factors driving the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Small to medium sized TIC companies face challenges in terms of receiving accreditation as it requires heavy investment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6300 million by 2024, from US$ 5090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Chemical Testing

Performance Testing

Packaging Testing

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Apparel Industry

Footwear Industry

Handbags Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

