Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2022-2030

The recovery-based survey for Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Praxair Surface Technologies, Oerlikon Group, Bodycote plc, H.C. Starck GmbH, Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc., Precision Coatings, Inc., A&A Coatings, ASB Industries Inc., Flame Spray Coating Co.

Thermal barrier coatings (TBC) are highly advanced materials systems usually applied to metallic surfaces, such as on gas turbine or aero-engine parts, operating at elevated temperatures, as a form of exhaust heat management. TBCs are characterised by their very low thermal conductivity, the coating bearing a large temperature gradient when exposed to heat flow. The most commonly applied TBC material is yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ).

North America is the largest market segment of Thermal Barrier Coatings, with a consumption market share nearly 33.11% in 2018, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 31.25% in 2018. Asia is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the industry, especially China, which has great market potential in the future with a consumption market share nearly 9.71% in 2018. According to this study, over the next five years the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 10800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) business, shared in Chapter 3. This study considers the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Service

Coatings Materials Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aerospace

Automotive

Military

Power

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

