Sabres beat Capitals in OT 5-4, honor Bills' Damar Hamlin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night for their seventh victory in eight games.

Thompson also set up Alex Tuch for his 18th goal with a spinning pass off the rush and was the recipient of a great pass on his second of the game. He took advantage of a Capitals turnover to score three minutes into OT for his fourth career hat trick. Tyson Jost also scored for the Sabres.

Alex Ovechkin had two goals for Washington. Sonny Milano and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals.

Players wore “Love for 3” T-shirts into the arena in honor of Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who wears that number and who remained hospitalized in Cincinnati after going into cardiac during Buffalo’s NFL game Monday night against the Bengals. Signs bearing Hamlin’s name and the Bills logo lined the glass during warmups, and the Sabres said neither players nor coach Don Granato would speak to reporters Tuesday because they were still processing Hamlin’s situation.

PANTHERS 5, COYOTES 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick for Florida as he helped lead his team to a win over Arizona.

Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade with the Calgary Flames. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid.

The Coyotes had goals from Jakob Chychrun, Clayton Keller and Nick Bjugstad. Karel Vejmelka made 32 stops as Arizona lost a second consecutive game.

SENATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and Ottawa beat Columbus.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus.

RANGERS 5, HURRICANES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as New York rallied to beat Carolina.

Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves in the first meeting between the teams since New York eliminated Carolina in seven games during a second-round playoff series last May.

Carolina scored first when defenseman Brent Burns put the puck past Shesterkin off a scrum in front at 7:24 of the opening period. Martin Necas and Jalen Chatfield also scored for the Hurricanes.

BLUES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give St. Louis a victory over Toronto.

Schenn put away the winner in the tiebreaker after Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored on Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Brandon Saad scored twice, including one short-handed. Jordan Kyrou and Josh Leivo also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

Michael Bunting scored twice, including on a power play, for Toronto. Pierre Engvall, William Nylander and Auston Matthews added goals and Samsonov stopped 27 shots for the Maple Leafs.

PREDATORS 6, CANADIENS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mattias Ekholm, Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a victory over Montreal.

Cody Glass, Colton Sissons and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville.

Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher scored and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots for the slumping Canadiens, who have lost six straight and nine of 10.

JETS 3, FLAMES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola’s point shot with 5:40 left to help Winnipeg beat Calgary.

Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Killorn snapped a tie in the third period, and Tampa Bay beat Chicago for their fourth straight victory.

Brandon Hagel added a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won for the 11th time in 14 games overall. Pat Maroon and Nicholas Paul also scored in the opener of a three-game trip, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

Chicago dropped its fifth straight game, managing five goals during the slide.

Seth Jones scored for Chicago, and Stalock finished with 25 stops.

___

