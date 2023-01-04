MLB player Chang Yu-cheng to join Taiwan team for World Baseball Classic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —U.S. Major League Baseball (MLB) player, Chang Yu-cheng (張育成), recently met with the head of Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) in Taichung (Jan.3), promising to join the Taiwan team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic if selected.

His decision to play came as a relief for many, as Chang is Taiwan’s only active player in the MLB. Previously, he hinted his professional baseball career would take precedence over joining the World Baseball Classic.

"This is great news for the Taiwan team. His joining is definitely a big plus for us. I hope he will join the Taiwan team and help us create good results," said Lin Yueh-ping (林岳平), manager of Taiwan's national baseball team.

The 27-year-old Chang holds the record for home runs (14) by a Taiwanese player in MLB. It was initially reported a few days ago that Chang would not play with the national team.



MLB infielder Yu Chang meets with CPBL head in Taichung. (CNA photo)

"Taiwan’s roster for the World Baseball Classic is up to the manager, and there has been a little pressure on coaches to recruit Yu-cheng by local fans. Ultimately, I am duty bound to accept the decision of coaches," said Tsai.

He added he is relieved that Chang is willing to do his part for Taiwan. Prior to their meeting in Taichung, he said that Chang’s American agent, ACES, said several teams were interested in him for the upcoming MLB season, with each team hoping Chang would participate in their spring training.

Without a team for the 2023 MLB season, Chang had put his professional development as a top priority with participation in the World Baseball Classic a secondary consideration. However, Chang's reputation could have taken a hit if he failed to join Taiwan for the upcoming tournament.

Another enticement for him to join the team is to complete his supplementary military service. Chang first applied for sports-related supplementary service by participating in the 2019 BFA Asian Baseball Championships, which resulted in a gold medal.

Chang's supplementary military service is under the supervision of Taiwan’s Sports Administration for five years, making him potentially available for more international competitions until 2025.