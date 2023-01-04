Local retail giant Pet Lovers Centre establishes joint venture with pet crematorium Mandai Pets Sanctuary

The smokeless and odourless cremation facility expands PLC’s suite of offerings for the pet community, and ensures the preservation of the old Nee Soon Post Office heritage building

A 24-hour careline service, islandwide pickup service and round-the-clock safeguarding service will ensure the late pet's smooth journey – starting from a home or a veterinary office, all the way to cremation.

Private and individual pet cremation services will ensure that each pet will get a dignified farewell, and a dedicated Send-Off Lobby with wake and prayer services will allow pet owners to have full privacy and comfort to spend the last moments with their pets before cremation.

Post-cremation, pet parents can choose from urn or keepsake options to commemorate and remember their late pets. Different urn designs, as well as columbarium niches, are available for selection. Other unique options include separate dog and cat columbariums, common burial ground services and sea scattering arrangements. In addition, there are future plans to offer combination or family niches for pet parents with multiple pets.

Using a QR code system on columbarium niches, pet parents can commemorate their pets after their passing by curating an album of photos and videos. Family members and visitors who visit the columbarium will also be able to scan the code to view these memories.

A Memorial Garden, with a serene and comforting atmosphere, will offer pet parents a dedicated space to mourn the loss of their pets before and after the cremation, or during their visits to the columbarium.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 January 2023 - Pet Lovers Centre (PLC), the first and largest pet care retail chain in Singapore and Southeast Asia, has announced a joint venture with the first pet crematorium and columbarium in Singapore – Mandai Pets Sanctuary (MPS), broadening their suite of services for pet parents. With a smokeless and odourless cremation facility, a memorial garden and columbarium, MPS will provide grieving pet owners with a tranquil space to send their pets off with respect and dignity.MPS occupies the former Nee Soon Post Office building along Mandai Road, which has, in the past, served the community for decades. The two-storey colonial-style post office building is one of Singapore's earliest post offices in the 1800s, and is one of the two cultural heritage buildings located in the Springleaf vicinity. Its conservation is a part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's plan for the precinct.This strategic investment in MPS will further strengthen PLC's standing as an all-encompassing pet business, which currently includes supplies for pets of all ages, pet health services, grooming centres, pet boarding and transportation, dog training classes, a dog bakery and animal-interest publication – Pets Magazine. The synergies of this new joint venture are expected to lead to a 20% increase in revenue in MPS in 2023."Our extensive experience in the pet industry lends us a deeper and keen understanding of the needs of pet parents. With our synergistic joint venture with MPS, PLC is looking beyond offering products and accessories that enhance a pet's life and the basic services that furkids require, like pet boarding, grooming, relocation and transportation. This next step in our journey with MPS extends our suite of services to meet the entire spectrum of pet ownership needs from cradle to grave. MPS has been a trusted and professional pet crematorium since 1987, and we look forward to working with them to further elevate the exceptional level of care and support to bereaved loved ones as they bid farewell to their beloved pets, in a respectable and deserving way as part of the family,". "We are also honoured to be a part of Singapore's heritage through the preservation of the former Nee Soon Post Office, providing customers and visitors a sense of nostalgia and tranquillity against a backdrop of lush greenery."The PLC-MPS joint venture will offer the following thoughtfully designed services to ensure a modern, respectful and comforting experience.For more information, visit www.mandaipetssanctuary.com

About Pet Lovers Centre

Pet Lovers Centre (PLC) is collectively the largest and only pet care retail chain in South East Asia. PLC was founded in 1973, and is an award-winning household name today. Besides offering the widest and freshest range of products in the region, its themed "The Pet Safari" stores bring the best pet products and services together under one roof, together with vet-trained pet-care consultants who provide friendly, professional advice on pet care. It formed the Pet Lovers Foundation in 2009 to serve "Pets, People and our Planet". Our eight subsidiaries represent the best of what the pet industry has to offer, from food and pharmaceuticals to vet care, grooming, travel and lodging.





About Mandai Pets Sanctuary

Mandai Pets Sanctuary (MPS) is a pet crematorium and columbarium that offers pet parents professional and dignified end-of-life services for their pets. Having been the first to introduce standard cremation services in 1987, recognised and approved by the National Environment Agency, MPS operates smokeless and odourless cremation incinerators. Their personalised services include islandwide pickup, private and communal cremation services, and a wide range of urn and keepsake options.

