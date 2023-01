Wednesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 7-6 (6), 6-2.