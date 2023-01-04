Dollar jumps, euro dips before Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The greenback jumped on Tuesday before the Federal Reserve on Wednesday releases minutes from its December meeting, while the euro was dented by moderating inflation data.

The U.S. central bank slowed its pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points last month after delivering four consecutive 75-basis point hikes but stressed the need to hold rates in restrictive territory to bring down inflation.

Investors will watch for signs of how concerned the Fed is about persistent inflation and its thoughts on the labor market, though the meeting minutes may not be as market moving as upcoming jobs and inflation data, said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

A still robust employment picture is viewed as giving the Fed more room to keep raising rates as it battles to bring down stubbornly high inflation. The highly anticipated December jobs report is due on Friday, and consumer price data for last month will be released on Jan. 12.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for rate cuts this year even as the Fed maintains a hawkish tone, with the fed funds rate expected to peak at 4.98% in June, before falling back to 4.57% by year-end.

The dollar was last up 0.82% against a basket of currencies at 104.49 , though Rai cautioned about reading too much into the move with liquidity relatively thin as investors returned from holidays.

