Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test against South Africa

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss Wednesday and chose to bat at Sydney Cricket Ground in the final test of the three-match series as Australia look to complete a series sweep and confirm its place in the world test championship final.

Australia has already won the series on the back of two crushing defeats in the first two tests at Brisbane and Melbourne. Both tests brutally exposed South Africa’s brittle batting lineup, with the Proteas only managing a top score of 204 across its four innings.

A win for Australia in this third test would confirm its place in the world test championship final to be played at Lords in England in June this year.

Both Cameron Green, who claimed career-best bowling figures of 5-23 in the first innings at Melbourne, and Mitchell Starc are out with finger injuries sustained during the Boxing Day test. Spinner Ashton Agar and batter Matthew Renshaw come in for Green and Starc.

Josh Hazlewood also returns at his home ground having recovered from a side strain that kept him out for the first two tests of the series. Scott Boland is 12th man.

South Africa have recalled Heinrich Klaasen for Theunis de Bruyn, who is unavailable for ‘family reasons’. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi also misses out with spinner Simon Harmer coming in to the team.

The SCG pitch is expected to be batter-friendly in the opening days of the match but offer more assistance to spin bowling as the match progresses. The weather is warm and overcast.

South Africa was bowled out for 152 and 99 in the first test in Brisbane as the Proteas crashed to a six-wicket loss inside of two days of play.

The second test at Melbourne ventured into a fourth day but Australia was dominant with bat and ball throughout as it closed out an innings and 182-run victory to seal its first home series win against South Africa since 2005-06.

David Warner, who had been under pressure after a lean run of scores and without a test century in over three years, scored a memorable double hundred at the MCG to silence his critics and will relish opening the batting Wednesday at his home venue where he has scored three centuries.

___

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

___

